Noida factories resume ops after wage hike protests; administration intensifies ‘on-ground’ outreach

Many industrial units in Noida Phase-2 resumed operations on Wednesday after two days of violence in the wage hike protest. Police and administration officials said there were some scattered demonstrations by factory workers, as well as one unrelated protests by domestic workers in a residential neighborhood and one outside a school, but all were quickly dispersed.

Officials and workers said operations had resumed across a range of units, including electronics, apparel and toy manufacturing clusters, which had seen partial disruption earlier. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“On Wednesday between 8 am and 9 am, workers in the Sector 63 industrial area attempted to gather for a protest. However, after police intervention, the crowd was dispersed,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

Brief disruptions were also reported in sectors 62 and 85 but officials said it was contained quickly and without escalation.

Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Atul Kumar said, “A foot march was organised in a labour colony in Sector 84 to maintain law and order, while ADM (land acquisition) engaged with workers in Sector 63, urging them to resume work peacefully in line with government directives.”

ALSO READ | Noida unrest: 45 of 66 arrested not workers; 'external elements' behind violence, says UP govt

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials and workers said operations had resumed across a range of units, including electronics, apparel and toy manufacturing clusters, which had seen partial disruption earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials and workers said operations had resumed across a range of units, including electronics, apparel and toy manufacturing clusters, which had seen partial disruption earlier. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “The situation is under control, and industrial activity is returning to normal,” said assistant labour commissioner, Gautam Budh Nagar, Suyash Pandey told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The situation is under control, and industrial activity is returning to normal,” said assistant labour commissioner, Gautam Budh Nagar, Suyash Pandey told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The agitation, which began on Friday evening, was largely centred around hosiery and manufacturing units in Phase 2, with workers demanding, among other things, a wage hike on the lines of Haryana, where the government hiked minimum wage by 35%. On Monday, there was widespread stone-pelting, arson and vandalism that brought the city to a standstill, with the Uttar Pradesh government announcing a revision of minimum wages late at night. While there were stray incidents of violence on Tuesday, the situation remained largely under control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agitation, which began on Friday evening, was largely centred around hosiery and manufacturing units in Phase 2, with workers demanding, among other things, a wage hike on the lines of Haryana, where the government hiked minimum wage by 35%. On Monday, there was widespread stone-pelting, arson and vandalism that brought the city to a standstill, with the Uttar Pradesh government announcing a revision of minimum wages late at night. While there were stray incidents of violence on Tuesday, the situation remained largely under control. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ | Two FIRs filed for fake online posts in connection with Noida workers’ protest: Police

The district administration has intensified its on-ground outreach across industrial areas, particularly related to the recently announced wage revision. Information regarding the revised wages has been now displayed across industrial units and public spaces to allow workers to independently verify details of the increase.

“Most people have returned to work. Initially, there was confusion about the new wage rates, but after officials explained it, things settled,” said a worker at an industrial unit in Sector 81, asking not to be named.

“Many units were closed yesterday (Tuesday) due to Ambedkar Jayanti. Work has resumed now, and most workers are continuing as usual. We were not part of any protest, there was just some confusion earlier about wages which is now clear,” said Sachin Kaushik, a worker from Kasna.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Sector 81 and at a factory belonging to an electronics manufacturer, officials intervened to restore normalcy after workers briefly gathered.

Separately, sub-divisional magistrate (Dadri), Anuj Nehra visited Sector 84 and appealed to workers to restart work in a peaceful manner, assuring them that the administration remains committed to their welfare and safety.

On Wednesday, a group of around 150 domestic workers also protested outside a high-rise in Noida Sector 137. But “after a discussion with police, they left the spot,” according to Vinod Kumar, SHO-Sector 142.

ALSO READ | Unruly conduct by outsourcing firms, workers may invite blacklisting, licence cancellation: Noida DM

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Dadri, Greater Noida, a group of 40 to 50 people gathered outside Shiv Nadar University but they too were dispersed quickly and without incident. Jitendra Singh, SHO Dadri, said, “Grade four employees staged a protest around 10 am outside the university. Upon getting information, a police team reached the spot, counselled them, and addressed their issues.”

The university declined to comment on the matter.

Police have registered two FIRs against three accounts on X and a Facebook handle for instigating violence by posting misleading videos. “Both accounts connected the MP incident to Noida, which is incorrect,” the FIR, accessed by HT, said, referring to videos from an unrelated incident in Madhya Pradesh.

“The incident is being presented and circulated in a way that is completely false and misleading. The immediate consequence of these false claims made by both Twitter users through electronic media was that anger and fear spread among the public in various areas of Noida. As a result, there was an adverse impact on law and order,” said the FIR, accessed by HT.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier police had registered seven FIRs across multiple police stations of the district against more than 4,000 people and two separate FIRs at Cybercrime Branch police station against social media handles. Nearly 400 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence.

‘External elements involved: UP govt’

Speaking at an event, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday cautioned against external interference in factory operations, saying it could disrupt industrial harmony and progress. “Those who disrupt are many, but those who build are rare.”

His comments came ahead of a statement by the UP government that said that, as many as 45 of the 66 people arrested in connection with the unrest in Noida were not workers and that it was a “well-planned conspiracy” to create disorder under the guise of a labour movement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“External elements” played a key role in inciting violence and arson during the protests, the government further said.

Of the 17 people identified in arson cases, 11 have been arrested, and eight of them turned out to be non-workers, it said. Of the 32 people identified for incitement, 19 have been arrested so far. In addition, 34 individuals who were not workers were apprehended for allegedly participating in the protests. Four people were arrested for allegedly hatching the conspiracy, it said.

(with inputs from agencies)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Singh ...Read More Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON