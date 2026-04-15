Noida, As many as 45 of the 66 people arrested in connection with the unrest in Noida are not workers, with "external elements" playing a key role in inciting violence and arson during the protests, according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday. Noida unrest: 45 of 66 arrested not workers; 'external elements' behind violence, says UP govt

The government said it acted swiftly to foil what it described as a "well-planned conspiracy" to create disorder under the guise of a labour movement. The situation was brought under control within hours and industrial activity has since normalised, it added.

Vehicles, including police SUVs, were torched, public property vandalised and stone pelting reported from factory hubs in Noida as protests by workers demanding a wage hike turned violent on Monday.

Citing findings from the probe, the government said that of the 17 people identified in arson cases, 11 have been arrested, and eight of them turned out to be non-workers. Of the 32 people identified for incitement, 19 have been arrested so far.

In addition, 34 individuals who were not workers were apprehended for allegedly participating in the protests and attempting to vitiate the atmosphere.

Four people were arrested for allegedly hatching the conspiracy, with indications of their links to organised networks under investigation.

The statement alleged that the incident was not merely a case of labour unrest but part of a larger attempt to disrupt Noida's economic ecosystem, with the involvement of certain political elements and organised groups.

It said the role of certain social media handles in spreading misinformation and escalating tensions is also under scrutiny.

According to the government, some women from different states were also found to be actively involved in the protests and aiding those engaged in violent activities.

The statement said the administration, acting on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, took prompt measures to restore order.

It added that following the announcement of a wage hike, both labourers and factory owners extended cooperation, leading to a quick resumption of industrial operations across Noida.

"Factories are functioning normally and both workers and industry stakeholders are cooperating," the statement said.

The government reiterated its "zero tolerance" policy towards any attempt to disturb law and order and said strict action would continue against those found involved in the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.