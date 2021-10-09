Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Four offer lift to man, rob him of 15,000 cash at gunpoint
noida news

Noida: Four offer lift to man, rob him of 15,000 cash at gunpoint

A man was allegedly robbed of ₹15,000 cash at gunpoint by four men who offered him a lift in a car to Rabupura in Greater Noida on Saturday night
The victim, Shyam Kumar, works at a restaurant in Delhi. He had received his salary on Friday, with which he wanted to pay the school fees of his two children. (Representative photo/Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 11:19 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

A man was allegedly robbed of 15,000 cash at gunpoint by four men who offered him a lift in a car to Rabupura in Greater Noida on Saturday night.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Shyam Kumar, works at a restaurant in Delhi.

Kumar told police that he received his salary on Friday and decided to go to his hometown in Rabupura village the next morning.

“I took a bus from Noida’s Sector 37 and reached Greater Noida. I was waiting for a bus to Rabupura at Zero Point on the Yamuna Expressway when four suspects reached there in a black car. The suspects offered me a lift saying they were going towards Rabupura,” said Kumar adding that he boarded the car.

In his complaint with the police, Kumar said that on the way, the suspects overpowered him at gunpoint and snatched his cash. “The suspects also thrashed me for resisting the robbery. They removed the battery of my mobile phone to ensure I do not make calls to the police. They dropped me near Chapargadh village and fled the spot,” said Kumar in his complaint.

Kumar added that he wanted to pay the school fee of his two children with the remuneration he received. With the help of a passerby, he informed police about the matter.

Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector Beta 2 police station, said a case has been registered against unknown persons under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. “We are scanning CCTV footage of the expressway to zero in on the suspects and arrested them,” said the SHO.

