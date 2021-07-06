Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noida gets its first microbrewery two years after state nod

NOIDA Noida’s first microbrewery has become functional at a restaurant in Sector 63, two years after the Uttar Pradesh government gave its nod to hotels, pubs and resorts to set up microbreweries in order to boost tourism and employment opportunities in the state
By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 11:58 PM IST
NOIDA Noida’s first microbrewery has become functional at a restaurant in Sector 63, two years after the Uttar Pradesh government gave its nod to hotels, pubs and resorts to set up microbreweries in order to boost tourism and employment opportunities in the state.

Now, people across Noida, Delhi and Gurugram will have local microbreweries. According to the revised excise policy that the Delhi government has put in the public domain recently, microbreweries has been incentivised with the restaurants installing them to be allowed to supply draught beer to bars and also provide takeaway services.

Gurugram already has several microbreweries.

A microbrewery is a small unit that produces limited quantities of beer for captive consumption.

Rajinder Rawat, general manager of the Yellow Chilli restaurant, where the microbrewery was set up, said they applied for a licence in September 2019. “In 2020, due to coronavirus pandemic the application process was delayed. We received the final approval in March 31, 2021. We set up the microbrewery at the ground floor of the restaurant and now the freshly brewed beer is supplied through a pipe to the first floor dining hall,” Rawat said.

Himanshu Bhakuni, bar manager, said the restaurant attracts customers from Noida as well as from Indirapuram and Vaishali in Ghaziabad.

RB Singh, district excise officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “We have also received applications from two restaurants in Garden Galleria mall. The licences will be issued on completion of all formalities of the procedure,” he said.

The annual licence fee for setting up a microbrewery in Noida has been fixed at 2.5 lakh.

Gautam Budh Nagar records a monthly consumption of 15 lakh bottles of beer and 7 lakh litres of foreign liquor.

