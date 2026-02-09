Noida housing society residents urge jal board to take action against builder

NOIDA: Responding to the allegations, Ramesh Arora, project head at Colorful Estates Private Limited, said its management decided to use water tankers to meet residents’ daily requirements. “We have already paid ₹28 lakh towards the water bill. As for the third water connection, around 100 residents of the required 400 have contributed so far,” he said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Residents of Antriksh Golf View 2 housing society in Noida’s Sector 78 have urged the Noida Jal Board to act against their builder over irregular water supply since over six months. Residents said the supply is being halted because of pending dues from the builder and they are forced to pay for water tanks.

“It has been over six months there is no improvement. So far, only letters have been sent by Noida Jal Board officials, without any clear timeline,” said Ranjan Samantaray, a resident.

In a letter dated October 19, the Noida authority had directed the builder, Colorful Estates Private Limited, to clear dues for additional water connections, noting that water had been sanctioned for only 650 flats, out of the total 1,050 flats, besides 40 to 50 commercial shops in the society.

“To restore proper water supply, the society requires a third water connection,” said Ashok Verma, senior manager at the Noida Jal Board. “We have issued multiple notices to the builder for the third water connection. Some amount has been paid but there are still pending dues. We plan to send a third notice by Monday or Tuesday.”

According to a revised bill, shared with HT, the society’s outstanding water bill, stretching from April 2025 until now stands at approximately ₹1.36 crore.

“Officials from the Noida Jal Board must take basic services like water more seriously. Residents are suffering from health issues,” Samantaray added.

Residents said a demand of ₹25,000 per flat was raised by the builder on December 16 last year for ensuring a third water connection, but there has been no update on the supply thereafter.

Responding to the allegations, Ramesh Arora, project head at Colorful Estates Private Limited, said its management decided to use water tankers to meet residents’ daily requirements. “We have already paid ₹28 lakh towards the water bill. As for the third water connection, around 100 residents of the required 400 have contributed so far,” he said.

Residents also said they are forced to pay penalties due to delayed payments by the builder, in addition to bearing the cost of tanker supply. They also shared concerns ahead of the summer, fearing increased dependence on tankers.

“Ideally, residents should not be paying penalties added to the water bill, but we are forced to do so because the builder has not cleared the dues,” said Brajesh Sharma, another resident.

Last October, residents had shared with HT, that daily water tanker bill was around ₹25,000.