LIVE: PM Modi takes stage for ground-breaking ceremony of Noida International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday lay the foundation stone for the grand inauguration of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. Ahead of the bhoomi pujan event, the Noida Traffic Police issued an advisory detailing traffic diversions and alternative routes. Earlier this morning, a 6-km-long traffic jam was reported on the road leading to Jewar.

The Noida International Airport (NIA) will be the second international airport to come up in the national capital region, after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Notably, the first phase of the airport is spread over more than 1300 hectares of land and is scheduled to be begin flight operations by 2024. Once completed, the airport is also deemed to be the largest airport in Asia.

Here are the latest updates:

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks at the ground-breaking ceremony of Noida airport.

PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others present at the ground-breaking ceremony of Noida airport.

Performers from Ayodhya and Mathura to present a dance at the inauguration event of the Noida airport.

PM modi arrives at Jewar for the ground-breaking ceremony.

The Jewar airport will be connected by Yamuna Expressway as well as Noida Metro. The proposed 800-km-long high-speed rail line between Delhi and Varanasi is also expected to have a stop at the new airport.

“The design of the airport focuses on the convenience of passengers. The processes at the airport will be digitally enabled. We're working towards being a net-zero carbon emission airport & aim to get operational by Sept/Oct 2024,” Kiran Jain, COO, Noida International Airport told news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Jewar shortly for the bhoomi pujan or ground-breaking ceremony of the Noida International Airport.

