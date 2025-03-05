Noida man heading to wedding dies as car falls into drain; locals blame GPS navigation

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Noida died after his car reportedly fell into a 30-feet-deep drain, police said on Tuesday, adding there is no confirmation yet to support locals' claim that the man might have been misled by wrong navigation on his device. Police said the incident occurred on Saturday at Sector P4 of Greater Noida, March 1(Representative image by Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

The deceased was identified as 31-year-old Bharat Singh, a resident of Mandawali in Delhi who worked as a station master, news agency PTI quoted police.

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday at Sector P4 of Greater Noida, March 1, when Bharat Singh was on his way to attend a wedding.

While locals suggested that Bharat Singh might have been misled by wrong navigation on his device, police said they had no information to support this claim as his mobile phone had not been recovered.

No warning signs at end of road

Police received information around 3.30 pm on Saturday that a car had fallen into a drain near Kendriya Vihar area, PTO quoted Vijay Kumar, in-charge of Beta 2 police station.

Bharat Singh was going to a wedding function in Rani Rampur when the accident happened, Kumar said, adding that there were no warning signs at the end of the road, which may have caused the car to lose control and fall into the drain.

Nikhil, a friend of the Singh, said he reached the spot from Delhi after receiving a call from the police. "I received a call from the police and reached the spot from Delhi. His body was recovered from the car with the help of a crane," Nikhil said.

Despite attempts by locals and delivery personnel to save him, he could not be rescued, Nikhil added.

Saurabh, a delivery boy who claims to have witnessed the incident, said the car was speeding and fell into the drain. Locals rushed to help, but the car had overturned and was filled with water, he said.

The absence of warning signs at the road's end and near the drain posed a danger, often confusing people who rely on navigation apps, leading to such accidents, a local said.