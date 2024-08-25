 Telangana man, colleague die after losing GPS signal in Saudi Arabia's desert | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Telangana man, colleague die after losing GPS signal in Saudi Arabia's desert

ByHT News Desk
Aug 25, 2024 12:35 PM IST

The 27 year old from Telangana and his Sudanese colleague died in Saudi Arabia from exhaustion and dehydration after losing their GPS signal

A 27-year-old man from Telangana, Mohammed Shehzad Khan, and his Sudanese colleague died of dehydration and exhaustion in Saudi Arabia's Rub' al Khali desert.

A 27-year-old man from Telangana, Mohammed Shehzad Khan died in Saudi Arabia after his GPS stopped working
A 27-year-old man from Telangana, Mohammed Shehzad Khan died in Saudi Arabia after his GPS stopped working

Mohammad Shehzad Khan, a resident of Karimnagar, had been working in Saudi Arabia for three years with a telecommunications company.

The incident took place when Shehzad accompanied by his Sudanese colleague lost his way in the desert after his GPS lost signal. Shehzad's phone battery also died, leaving the two unable to call for help, reported NDTV.

Soon, their vehicle also ran out of fuel, and the two men ran out of food and water in the searing heat. Being stranded in the dangerous Empty Quarter part of the desert is almost a guarantee of death.

The Rub' al Khali, which stresses over 650 kilometres, is well-known for its harsh conditions and spans across Saudi Arabia's southern regions and into neighbouring countries.

Even though the two fought to survive, the temperatures were extreme and dehydration and exhaustion took over. Their bodies were discovered on Thursday, four days after they ventured into the desert, lying next to their vehicle in the sand dunes.

The car they had been driving had stalled, which had led them to wander in the dessert. Their bodies were found on a prayer mat, according to the Free Press Journal.

Sources in Shehzad's family told online news platform Siasat Daily, they would prefer to maintain their total privacy at this grief-stricken hour.

Information on Shehzad's colleague, who was a Sudanese national, has not been found.

Telangana man, colleague die after losing GPS signal in Saudi Arabia's desert
