24-year-old man held for posing as 67-year-old at IGI airport

A 24-year-old man impersonated a senior citizen by dyeing his hair white and using a wheelchair at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in an attempt to fly to Canada, officials aware of the matter said, adding that he has been nabbed by security personnel. Guru Sewak Singh, a resident of Lucknow, was held at IGI airport. (HT photo)

The accused, identified as Lucknow resident Guru Sewak Singh, was caught with a passport bearing the name of 67-year-old Rashvinder Singh Sahota from Bareilly, the officials said. Police said the Sahota passport has a valid visa for Canada, but it was not immediately clear whether Sahota is related to Singh or whether it is a fake identity.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

HT PhotoGuru Sewak Singh dyed his hair and wore glasses to pose as 67-year-old Rashvinder Singh Sahota.

Deputy commissioner of police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said they are probing whether a gang which sends people abroad on fake identities is at play.

Giving details of the case, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials said that they zeroed in on a man whose activities were found to be suspicious, and intercepted him in the check-in area of Terminal 3. On enquiry, officials said, he revealed his identity as Rashvindar Singh Sahota, born in February 1957 and bound for Canada by an Air Canada flight at 10:50pm.

“However, upon further examining his passport, discrepancies were noticed. His appearance, voice, and skin texture seemed of a younger man. Closer observation revealed that he had dyed his hair and beard white and was wearing glasses to appear older,” CISF assistant inspector general Apoorv Pandey said.

After sustained interrogation, he revealed that his real name is Guru Sewak Singh and he was 24, but was traveling on a passport issued in the name of Sahota.

“As the case was of forged passport and impersonation, the passenger, along with his belongings, was handed over to Delhi Police for legal action in the matter,” Pandey said.

A senior CISF official said they tried to carry out a basic interrogation of the man and from where he procured the passport, but he did not divulge any details.

“He was not sharing any details and thus, it was decided to hand him over to the police for further investigation. It is also unclear why he was headed to Canada and why he chose this way,” said the official.

DGP Rangnani said that a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document). “The accused was arrested and further probe in the case is underway to ascertain the motive and how he got the fake passport,” she said.