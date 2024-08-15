‘Is staying in India inferior to settling abroad?’: 23-year-old IT engineer earning 1 lakh a month asks, people react

A post by an IT engineer asking about his future plans has sparked chatter among Reddit users. The 23-year-old, who claimed he earns ₹1 lakh a month, expressed that he is confused about whether to continue living in India or relocate abroad, adding that seeing visuals that capture the lives of his friends living outside the country makes him feel “inferior.” A post by a 23-year-old IT engineer, who says he earns ₹ 1 lakh a month, about his dilemma of staying in India or shifting abroad has gone viral. (Unsplash/thisisengineering, littlej1428)

“This is an IT employee from India who is 23 and earns approximately 1 lakh per month. I think I earn pretty well but I still have an inferior feeling in myself that I'm not doing well. This is because I see my friends doing higher studies abroad and their stories and posts make me jealous, to be honest. Is staying in India inferior to settling abroad,” he asked on Reddit. In the following lines, he expressed his thoughts on how he feels about the entire situation.

Take a look at the Reddit post here:

An IT engineer's post. (Reddit)

Since being shared, the post has collected nearly 400 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

Here’s what Reddit users said about the man’s post:

“Social media is designed to give you FOMO... Jealousy is the bread and butter of insta. Do a Risk analysis and you might figure out if it's really worth it for you. Higher studies abroad do have their own benefits but they come at a significant cost. Everyone wants to show off and hide the struggles,” posted a Reddit user.

Another person added, “Standard of living I get, but going abroad just because your friends are posting on Instagram is lame to be honest.” A third commented, “At least you are close to your family, and earning 1 lakh is great, you are already earning someone’s dream salary, and moving abroad because of friends’ stories and all is not a good idea.”

A fourth individual wrote, “Maybe if you lose your job and be jobless for 8 months and then get a 50k per month job and then make your way to 1 lakh per month after 4 years, you may value what a 1 lakh per month salary is. Till then continue feeling inferior.”

What are your thoughts on this man's post on his dilemma about staying in India?