 Cognizant's Ravi Singisetti is India’s highest-paid CEO earning ₹186 crore while freshers get ₹2.5 LPA | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cognizant's Ravi Singisetti is India’s highest-paid CEO earning 186 crore while freshers get 2.5 LPA

BySanya Jain
Aug 14, 2024 09:45 AM IST

IT giant Cognizant, currently under fire for a job listing offering ₹2.52 lakh per annum to freshers, is led by India’s highest-paid CEO - Ravi Singisetti

IT giant Cognizant, currently under fire for a job listing offering 2.52 lakh per annum to freshers, is led by India’s highest-paid CEO. Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti received $22.56 million (approximately 186 crore) in compensation last year, according to a report in Mint.

Cognizant's Ravi Singisetti earned <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>186 crore in 2023.
Cognizant's Ravi Singisetti earned 186 crore in 2023.

Ravi Kumar Singisetti, 52, took over as chief executive of Cognizant in January 2023. His one-time stock reward of $20.25 million (nearly 169.1 crore) last year made him India’s highest-paid CEO in the IT sector in 2023.

The Mint report from April this year said that Singisetti's compensation stands at 556 times the median salary of Cognizant employees. However, this staggering figure has come under fire after a recent job listing by Cognizant offered the ‘unlivable’ wage of 2.52 lakh to new employees.

“Cognizant offering 2.25 lpa to recent graduates while the ceo’s salary is 186 crores, making him the highest salaried ceo in India,” X user Swastika Yadav posted on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “They were offering the same ‘exciting’ 2.25 lakhs two decades back as well. Why can’t we have minimum wage criteria in all the sectors?” Yadav questioned.

Hundreds of others slammed Cognizant’s starting salary after the job listing went viral yesterday. “Cognizant has announced an exciting off-campus mass hiring drive, welcoming applications from candidates belonging to the 2024 batch. Application deadline - August 14. Package - INR 2.52 LPA,” popular X account Indian Tech & Infra posted, sparking outrage.

Social media users calculated that freshers would receive between 18,000 to 19,000 in hand after deductions - calling it “barely enough” to make ends meet in metro cities. “Wow, 2 lakhs per year? My driver makes way more than that, working just 4 days a week,” one X user posted.

MNCs have revenues increased from Millions to Billions to Trillions. But they are giving same package to freshers as 20 years ago & not even giving yearly appraisal equal to inflation & increase in House Rental/Prices,” another pointed out.

(Also read: Cognizant trolled after offering freshers 2.52 LPA for IT job: 'Very generous')

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Cognizant's Ravi Singisetti is India’s highest-paid CEO earning 186 crore while freshers get 2.5 LPA
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On