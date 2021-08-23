Noida: Man held for stabbing wife’s friend to death at her birthday party

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing his wife’s male friend to death at her birthday party in Noida’s Sector 106 three days ago.

According to police, suspect Mudit, a resident of Sector 106, had invited the victim, Nishant Choudhary (22), for his wife’s birthday party on Friday night. Nishant was a resident of Delhi’s Sangam Vihar.

Police officials said that the two got into an argument over some issue, following which Mudit stabbed Nishant in the neck. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Based on a complaint by his father, Luvkush, a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Mudit at Phase 2 police station.

“My son had gone to Noida for a birthday party where he was assaulted. He later died during treatment. We want appropriate action against the suspect,” said the father in his complaint.

The officials said prima facie it seems that the victim was having an affair with the suspect’s wife.

“The couple got married two years ago. Mudit’s wife had known Nishant before the marriage. Later Mudit and Nishant also became friends. It seems that Mudit saw Nishant and his wife together during the party following which they got into an argument that ended with Mudit stabbing him in the neck,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2.

After the incident, Mudit fled the spot, police said, adding that he was apprehended on Monday afternoon from near the NSEZ bus stand on the Dadri road. Police have also recovered the weapon used in the crime.

Mudit was produced before a magistrate who sent him to jail.