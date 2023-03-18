Noida man prints fake currency notes after YouTube lessons, arrested

Noida Police on Friday said a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly carrying counterfeit currency notes of ₹38,220 face value that he had printed at his residence in Delhi after taking lessons from YouTube.

According to Noida police, the accused had learnt about printing fake currency notes using a common computer printer through YouTube. (Representative)

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Rajeev Dixit said the accused was held by officials of Badalpur police station from the GT Road near Chhapraula village following a tip-off.

“The police team succeeded in arresting a man who printed fake currency notes using a printer. The accused has been identified as Abdul Raqib, who currently lives in the Ghazipur area of Delhi, and is a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar,” Dixit said.

“Abdul Raqib, along with his partner Pankaj, who also lived with him in Ghazipur in Delhi, used to work together in printing the fake currency notes. The printer used by them has been seized,” the officer said.

Police have altogether seized counterfeit notes with a face value of ₹38,220 including those in denominations of 20, 50, 100 and 200, the additional DCP said.

“Further investigation is on to verify other details related to the case and police are making efforts to arrest the other suspect, Pankaj, who is absconding,” Dixit said.

According to another police official, the accused had learnt about printing fake currency notes using a common computer printer through YouTube.

The accused had been involved in this work for about two months and mostly tried to purchase items for their personal use, using the fake notes but once people in Delhi started rejecting them, they tried to use those notes in Noida and Greater Noida, the official said.

Police said an FIR has been lodged at the Badalpur police station under Indian Penal Code sections 489 A, 489B, 489 C and 489 D (all related to counterfeit notes).

Raqib was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody, they said.

