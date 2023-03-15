Fake currency notes of 15 lakh face value seized in Assam’s Karimganj: Police

In a joint operation, the Assam police and Assam Rifles Battalion seized large quantities of fake ₹2000 currency notes from a house in Karimganj’s Patharkandi area, police said. The arrested person has been identified and is a resident of South West Kewti village of Patharkandi. (HT photo)

The fake ₹2000 rupee notes with face value of ₹15,44,000 was recovered by police.

One person has been arrested in this connection and they are expecting more arrests.

The arrested person has been identified and is a resident of South West Kewti village of Patharkandi.

Based on a tip off, a joint operation was launched at the house of the accused on Tuesday evening and the fake currency notes were found inside his home after which he was arrested.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Karimganj district, Partha Pratim Das said there is a suspected racket that supplies fake Indian currencies and they are investigating the matter.

“We are interrogating the accused and we suspect that more persons could be involved in these activities. We may arrest more persons as the probe progresses,” he added.

Radhanagar Battalion of 21 Sector Assam Rifles also issued a statement regarding the seizure.

They said that the counterfeit Indian currency notes were handed over to police after recovering from a local residence and are also investigating the matter.