2 Assam-based smugglers held in Kolkata with fake currency notes worth 10 lakh

Published on Jan 31, 2023 11:16 AM IST

Acting on a tip off, the two were held from the crossing of Dufferin Road and Mayo Road in the heart of the city on Monday

The notes were all in the denomination of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500. (Representational file image)
ByHT Correspondent

Two Assam-based smugglers were apprehended by the Kolkata police’s special task force (STF) in the city with fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth 10 lakh.

Acting on a tip off, the two were held from the crossing of Dufferin Road and Mayo Road in the heart of the city on Monday, a senior official of the STF said.

Both the persons are the residents of Barpeta district in Assam.

“The anti-FICN team of STF apprehended two Assam-based notorious counterfeit currency racketeers. FICN worth 10,00,000 was seized from them,” said a IPS officer.

The notes were all in the denomination of 500. In all, 2,000 such notes were seized.

“They will be produced in the court on Tuesday,” said the official.

