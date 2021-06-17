Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Man seeking injection for brother’s black fungus treatment duped of 30,000
noida news

Noida: Man seeking injection for brother’s black fungus treatment duped of 30,000

Noida: A city resident was allegedly duped by cybercriminals of ₹30,000 while trying to procure amphotericin injections in April for his brother’s black fungus infection
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
HT Image

Noida: A city resident was allegedly duped by cybercriminals of 30,000 while trying to procure amphotericin injections in April for his brother’s black fungus infection. A case was registered on Thursday at Sector 49 police station.

The victim was identified as Reshpal Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 72. “We came in contact with a person, RN Singh, through social media who claimed to have access to the drug. He put us in contact with a man in Bulandshahr who assured us two injections for 30,000. We transferred the money online but never got the medicine,” Chaudhary said in his police complaint.

Chaudhary further said that he waited for the brother to get better before approaching police. Accordingly, a complaint was filed with the cyber cell in April end and a case under the IT Act was registered on Thursday against unknown persons.

Police officials said that the identity of the men who had provided help finding the medicine was false. “A probe in the matter is underway. A team is working to trace the online transaction and due action will be taken soon,” said Vinod Kumar Singh, station house officer, Sector 49 police station.

Several cases of such fraud have been registered in Noida during the second wave of the pandemic. The Noida police have also nabbed more than 15 different groups indulging in duping people for medicines or for black marketing them. A person who was allegedly selling fake remdesivir injections was nabbed by police on April 20 and eventually charged under the National Security Act. Police had recovered 105 fake injections from him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP