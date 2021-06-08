Noida Metro's Aqua line to resume services from tomorrow: All you need to know

The officials of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said on Tuesday that the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, also known as the Aqua Line, will resume services from June 9 (Wednesday) after a hiatus of over a month amid the Covid-19 lockdown. The announcement comes a day after the Delhi Metro resumed its operations.

"Due to partial Covid curfew, metro services on the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) network were suspended with effect from May 1," PTI quoted NMRC managing director Ritu Maheshwari as saying on Monday.

"As the curfew has been relaxed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, NMRC train services will start operating from June 9," she added.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration recently announced easing of Covid-19 restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the virus. The relaxations were according to Uttar Pradesh government's order which allowed lifting of curbs in districts with less than 600 cases of Covid-19.

The managing director also said that in order to discourage unnecessary movement during the pandemic, trains will be operated from 7am to 8pm from Monday to Friday, PTI reported.

Train services will not be operational during the weekends i.e Saturday and Sunday due to the Covid-induced curfew, Maheshwari further said.

The NMRC said during the peak hours - from 8am to 11am and 5pm to 8pm - there would be one train every 15 minutes and one train every 30 minutes during the non-peak hours.

The Aqua Line will also have 'fast trains' on the tracks on weekdays during the rush hours. "The fast trains will not stop on Sector 50, 101, 81, 83, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, and 148 stations," the NMRC said in a statement.

The Aqua Line stretches over 29.7 km and connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.