Metro stations closed to ensure distancing

Several Delhi Metro stations had to be closed for a brief period to ensure social distancing as officials found it difficult to ensure 50% capacity amid high footfall, even as the public transit system recorded 450,000 passenger journeys till the evening, said officials.

Some of the stations that were closed were Dwarka Mor, Uttam Nagar East, Vaishali, New Bus Adda, and Saket.

“These were closed in the morning hours for about five to 10 minutes each as a crowd control measure,” said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official. DMRC tweeted, “Entry for a few of our stations are being intermittently closed and opened for short durations to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures. Please bear with us and allow for extra time in your commute.”

The number of trains in service will be increased in phases DMRC officials said.

“Nine special flying squads were deployed to randomly check inside trains for any kind of violations and counsel people to refrain from doing so for their own and everyone’s safety.

“Till 8pm, 84 passengers were advised to get down from coach for travelling in standing position, 73 were penalised for not wearing mask and 106 were counseled to follow social distancing and wearing mask properly,” the DMRC said in a press release.

Aqua Line services to start on June 9

Meanwhile, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Monday said it will resume operations on its Aqua Line from June 9 since the partial Covid curfew has been lifted. Services will be available only on weekdays from 7am to 8pm.

The officials said NMRC is making necessary preparations at all of its stations and on trains as well, so as to ensure that passengers follow social distancing norms and other Covid-19 protocols. The services were suspended on May 1.

“As the weekend curfew is still in place, train service will not be operated on weekends,” said Ritu Maheshwari, managing director, NMRC.