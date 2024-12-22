Noida: Mobile thief held after shootout

Noida: Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is a serial offender, specialising in mobile thefts across the National Capital Region, targeting unsuspecting victims and snatching phones , a senior official said. (HT Photo)

The Noida police arrested an alleged 23-year-old mobile thief following an exchange of fire near Sector 83 Metro Station on Saturday morning, officers said adding that he suffered a bullet injury in the leg and is recuperating at a hospital.

The suspect worked as a delivery boy for a quick e-commerce company and allegedly used to steal mobile phones, police said.

“The injured was identified as Sumit Gupta, originally from Gadiya Hardopatti, Usait Police Station, Badaun district, currently residing near Chaitanya building in Bhangel, Gautam Budh Nagar,” said Shakti Mohan Awasthi, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) central Noida.

During a routine vehicle inspection at the Yakubpur Red Light, officers waved down the suspect riding a motorbike without its number plate to stop. But he fled. Police chased him up to Sector 83 Metro Station Road.

“The accused abandoned his bike near the service road by the drain and attempted to flee on foot. He fired at the police with a country-made pistol to evade capture. The officers, in an act of self-defense, returned fire, injuring the accused in the leg,” the DCP added.

A .32 bore illegal country-made pistol with one live cartridge and an empty shell stuck in the barrel, a black Splendor Plus motorcycle without a license plate and three stolen smartphones of different brands, were recovered from his possession, police said.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that Gupta is a serial offender, specialising in mobile thefts across the National Capital Region, targeting unsuspecting victims and snatching phones at opportune moments while using a motorcycle for quick getaways,” the DCP added.

Phase 2 police informed that the arrest of Gupta might be linked to recent mobile theft cases reported in the area. Two victims had recently filed complaints about the theft of their smartphones under similar circumstances, and the stolen phones recovered from Gupta could help in closure of these cases, police said.

Police said that Gupta has a history of involvement in criminal activities, with two cases already registered against him Phase 2 Police Station under the Gautam Budh Nagar Commissionerate, with two FIRs registered under Section 303(2) (theft) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The accused will now face legal action for his repeat offenses. We are also investigating whether he has ties to a larger network of mobile thefts in the region,” the officer added.