Noida raises alarm over ‘viral fever’ cases reported in western Uttar Pradesh

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has issued an alert regarding cases of viral fever and instructed health workers to take note of people who were having a temperature, news agency PTI reported.

The alert on Thursday came as multiple people died due to the fever reported in parts of Western Uttar Pradesh. The health department appealed to people to be wary against vector-borne diseases such as malaria and also asked them to visit a doctor in case they are having a fever rather than opting for self-treatment

According to PTI, reports stated that some districts in western Uttar Pradesh such as Mainpuri, Firozabad and Mathura have been seeing a spike in “viral fever” cases for the past few days, and around a dozen people have died.

Dr Sunil Sharma, the chief medical officer (CMO) of Noida, told PTI on Thursday an alert has been issued in GB Nagar in view of vector-borne diseases and deaths in Mathura due to the viral fever, adding that people with visible symptoms of Malaria will have to undergo tests at government hospitals and those who are detected positive will be treated. The tests and treatment at all government hospitals will be free of cost, Sharma said

“All ANMs (auxiliary nurse midwife) and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers have been asked to go around in their areas on a regular basis and report cases of fever to health department officials concerned at community health centres, primary health centres and government hospitals so that such people could be tested for treatment,” he said.

Sharma added that in the event of any reports of fever, the teams of the health department will visit such areas to monitor the situation so that tests and treatment are done on a timely basis.

The Noida CMO also urged people to maintain water-related hygiene at home and said that no water should get collected in houses and nearby places and tanks of air coolers must be cleaned once every week and should be dried completely before use.

(With PTI inputs)

