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Noida ramps up dengue surveillance, awareness campaign before monsoon

As monsoon approaches, Gautam Budh Nagar health department launches anti-dengue drives, including inspections and awareness programs to prevent outbreaks.

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:40 am IST
By Maria Khan, Noida
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With the monsoon season approaching, the Gautam Budh Nagar health department has started anti-dengue surveillance and awareness drives across the district, including household inspections, anti-larval spraying and outreach programmes in schools, factories and residential areas, officials said on Monday.

As part of the campaign, health teams inspected 41 houses in Barola village for mosquito breeding spots and conducted awareness drives in schools, labour establishments and community health centres across Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Bisrakh and Jewar over the weekend. (HT Photos)

As part of the campaign, health teams inspected 41 houses in Barola village for mosquito breeding spots and conducted awareness drives in schools, labour establishments and community health centres across Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Bisrakh and Jewar over the weekend.

Officials said the drive was launched due to the heightened risk of dengue transmission during the monsoon months, when stagnant clean water becomes a breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes.

“Residents have been advised not to allow water accumulation in coolers, trays, drums, flower pots and other containers. Preventive action at the household level is one of the most effective ways to control dengue,” chief medical officer Dr Narendra Gautam said.

Health department officials said the district malaria officer’s team, along with local health officials, also organised a meeting with ASHA workers and administered a cleanliness and dengue prevention pledge at the primary health centre in Barola on Sunday.

At the Dhadha community health centre, health workers and officials organised a dengue awareness rally and distributed pamphlets among residents as part of the campaign.

Officials said no major spike in dengue or malaria cases has been reported in the district so far this year, but surveillance and preventive measures have been intensified ahead of the monsoon.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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