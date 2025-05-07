Noida readies for full-scale drill across 100 sites today

From metro stations to malls and CRPF camps to classrooms, Gautam Budh Nagar will go into action mode today as police conduct a full-scale mock drill across over 100 locations, part of a nationwide security readiness exercise ordered after last month’s terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Officials said the Noida drill will be carried out in coordination with civil administration, the fire department, and disaster response forces to simulate real-time emergency scenarios and assess inter-agency coordination. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The May 7 operation will include drills at metro stations, government buildings, the under-construction Jewar Airport, major malls, five prominent schools, and central paramilitary force installations. Officials confirmed that the exercise will begin at 12pm.

“We will follow the standard operating protocol (SOP) for the May 7 mock drill. The drill will be conducted at all metro stations, malls, government institutions, Jewar Airport, and central forces installations such as CRPF camps,” said a senior officer from Gautam Budh Nagar police.

While blackout drills are being conducted in some cities, they have been excluded from Noida’s exercise since Gautam Budh Nagar does not fall within the high-risk “danger list” districts released by the central government, the official added.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar confirmed that the state had received directions from the Centre for the mock security exercise following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 tourists were killed.

“Nineteen districts of Uttar Pradesh have been identified in the central list—one in category A, two in category C, and the rest in category B. However, the state has decided to conduct drills across all districts to ensure preparedness,” DGP Kumar said during a media briefing.

Officials said the Noida drill will be carried out in coordination with civil administration, the fire department, and disaster response forces to simulate real-time emergency scenarios and assess inter-agency coordination.

In Noida, schools have been directed by DIOS to undertake the mock drill.

“As per the directions from DIOS , Amity International School, Noida will carry out the mock drill at 11.30am on Wednesday with senior sections of school , however junior school will have normal classes,” said Renu Singh, principal of the school.