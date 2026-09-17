Noida: Residents flag neglect of Sector XU parks

Residents of Block C in Sector XU 3 have raised concerns over the poor upkeep of three parks in the area, citing damaged boundary walls and swings, overgrown trees and dilapidated shelters that they said pose a safety risk to children and elderly residents.

Around 1,000 people live in the block and regularly use the three parks, which are maintained by the Greater Noida authority, the residents’ welfare association (RWA) said. (HT Photo)

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Around 1,000 people live in the block and regularly use the three parks, which are maintained by the Greater Noida authority, the residents’ welfare association (RWA) said.

According to the RWA, residents have repeatedly complained to the authority about the condition of the parks. In a letter sent to the authority on Wednesday and seen by HT, they sought repairs to damaged swings and boundary walls, repair or replacement of cement mesh, cleaning of the area behind Block C near the power station, and replacement of damaged cement benches.

Pankaj Sharma, vice-president of the RWA, said residents had repeatedly raised the issues with the authority.

“Due to a lack of maintenance, these parks have now become a serious threat to public safety. The boundary walls are broken in several places, children’s swings are damaged and in a dangerous condition, and trees have become excessively dense due to a lack of timely pruning,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Manish Pandit, an RWA member, also raised concerns over the condition of shelters in the parks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manish Pandit, an RWA member, also raised concerns over the condition of shelters in the parks. {{/usCountry}}

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“Several shelters in the parks are in a dilapidated condition. Layers and chunks of cement are constantly falling off the roofs, posing the risk of a major accident,” he said.

Pandit said residents managed to get new gym equipment installed at the open gym around 20 days ago after making multiple calls to the authorities.

Residents have also sought pruning of overgrown trees in front of houses to improve visibility and installation of additional benches for elderly residents who use the parks in the morning and evening.

Greater Noida authority officials were contacted for comment, but no response was received until the time of publication.