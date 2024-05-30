Noida Sector 100: AC blast triggers massive fire in flat; video goes viral

A fire broke out in Noida's Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100 after a blast in an air conditioner.
A blast in an air conditioner triggered a massive fire in an apartment complex in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The incident occured in Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida sector 100, where thick black smoke was seen surrounding the high rise buildings.
A video of the incident went viral on social media.
