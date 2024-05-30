 Noida Sector 100: AC blast triggers massive fire in flat; video goes viral - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Noida Sector 100: AC blast triggers massive fire in flat; video goes viral

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
May 30, 2024 11:53 AM IST

A fire broke out in Noida's Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100 after a blast in an air conditioner.

A blast in an air conditioner triggered a massive fire in an apartment complex in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The incident occured in Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida sector 100, where thick black smoke was seen surrounding the high rise buildings.

Fire breaks out in Noida's Lotus Boulevard Society
Fire breaks out in Noida's Lotus Boulevard Society

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

