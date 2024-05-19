Fire breaks out at Noida hotel, 1 killed

NoidaA 27-year-old woman died of asphyxiation after a massive fire broke out on Saturday evening on the fourth floor of a newly inaugurated hotel in Hazipur in Sector 104, Noida, police said on Sunday. The woman had checked into the hotel barely three hours before the fire with her boyfriend, who is undergoing treatment for asphyxiation in a hospital, police added. There was a half-hour gap between the outbreak of the fire and when it was reported to the fire control room, meanwhile, police have registered a first information report against the hotel for causing death by negligence. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to the chief fire officer of Gautam Budh Nagar, Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, the hotel staff failed to alert the couple about the fire. The couple only became aware of the fire when smoke had filled their room on the sixth floor, said CFO Chaubey. There was also a half-hour gap between the outbreak of the fire and when it was reported to the fire control room, said police. Police have registered a first information report against the hotel for causing death by negligence.

“The deceased woman’s identity has been withheld at the family’s request. She was a physiotherapist who lived in Noida. The man, Tarun Kumar, 26, a resident of Mayur Vihar, Phase 1, Delhi, is currently undergoing treatment for asphyxiation at a local hospital and is reported to be stable,” said a police officer aware of the matter.

The two were the only people in the hotel aside from the staff when the fire broke out, said police.

“The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the six-floor hotel at 5pm. Initially the hotel staff tried to douse the fire on their own. Around 5.35pm, they informed the fire control room and ten fire tenders were rushed to the scene. The blaze was brought under control with just one tender within 15 minutes,” said chief fire officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey. He added that the fire broke out due to ongoing maintenance work at the hotel. Exact details will be revealed during further investigation, he said.

According to police, the hotel was inaugurated on May 10 and did not have a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC), and had only temporary firefighting systems.

Hotel staff did not try to save guests

According to police, the deceased woman and Kumar checked into the hotel at 1.30pm and got a room on the sixth floor. “The two realised that a fire had broken out because smoke from the fire spread to the upper floors and the entire sixth floor was filled with smoke. The couple could not find a way out due to the thick smoke, and the woman passed out due to asphyxiation,” said a police officer aware of the matter. The man also felt the effects of asphyxiation, police added.

“The hotel staff did not inform the room occupants about the fire. They later informed firefighters that the two guests were trapped. A team of firefighters managed to gain entry to the top floor from the terrace of an adjacent building to rescue them,” said CFO Chaubey, adding that the two were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the woman died while undergoing treatment on Saturday night.

“Based on a complaint from the deceased woman’s brother, a case was registered against the unidentified accused and the hotel at the Sector 39 police station on Sunday under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, additional commissioner of police (Noida).

HT tried to contact the hotel owner, Akash Sharma, several times but his mobile phone was switched off. Officials said Sharma has taken the building on lease to run his hotel. When HT arrived at the hotel, there was no staff present at the scene and police were not allowing anyone to enter.

A family member of the deceased woman said, “We received information from police that she died during treatment at a hospital after a fire broke out at a hotel. We spoke to the man, and learned from him that there was no emergency exit and not a single norm was followed when a fire broke out. She tried to escape but could not find a way, and fell unconscious within minutes.”