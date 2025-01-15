Noida student’s suicide case: Delhi woman gets interim bail

A 25-year-old woman Delhi woman, arrested on charges of abetting the suicide of 23-year-old law student and Ghaziabad resident, was released on interim bail by a fast-track court in Gautam Budh Nagar, said officers on Tuesday. Police registered an FIR against the woman and her unidentified friends at the Sector 39 police station after the deceased’s father, a Supreme Court lawyer, levelled multiple allegations against her. (Representational image)

The suspect was produced in the court of Priyanka Singh, additional district judge, Fast Track Court number 2.

The matter pertains to the suicide of a second-year law student who had gone to a classmate’s flat in Noida’s Sector 99 after classes on Saturday.

Police said there were six people there, including two of hisclassmates who shared the rented flat, and a woman with whom student was in a relationship earlier.

“They drank liquor together. The deceased then tried to pressure his ex-girlfriend to get back together. But she refused. So, he jumped to his death from the seventh floor,” said a senior police officer probing the case.

High-rise residents alerted the police. A team arrived and took the body for an autopsy.

“The investigation revealed that the victim was repeatedly pressuring the woman to get get back with him again. But she refused,” said Jitendra Kumar, station house officer, Sector 39.

After his suicide, police registered an FIR against the woman and her unidentified friends at the Sector 39 police station after the deceased’s father, a Supreme Court lawyer, levelled multiple allegations against her.

Later, on Monday, police arrested the woman, a resident of Delhi, and produced her before the court around 4.30pm. “A regular bail was applied for by the woman’s lawyer, and the court heard the matter before granting her interim bail. The hearing for regular bail is scheduled on January 17,” said Shilpi Bhadoria, assistant district govt counsel.

Defence lawyer KK Singh said, “The deceased’s family has filed an FIR based on suspicions regarding my client’s involvement, despite lack of any concrete evidence. They claim the man was pursuing the girl for a relationship... The girl is a law student, and her career will be spoiled if she is jailed.”

“The allegation was completely baseless. They (deceased’s family) alleged that she had taken money. We have produced all the bank documents and statements in the court,” he said.

“They came in contact last year and later became friends. The deceased was pressuring her to marry him. All this was known to both the families. Their parents met and decided that their son should break off the relationship. But he refused to give up,” said Singh

“On the day of the incident, he again asked her to marry him. But when she left the flat after having lunch, he ended his life,” Singh said.

“My son was mentally harassed by the woman. I believe that my son was harassed by the woman’s parents for money. My son was also assaulted around two to three days before the incident by the woman’s friends,” reads the FIR filed by the deceased’s father.

Reacting to the allegation of assault, Singh said, “If the deceased was assaulted by the woman’s friends, they should have filed a police complaint then. But no such matter was reported to the police.”