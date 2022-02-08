Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Three held for cheating people through dating app
noida news

Noida: Three held for cheating people through dating app

Police said that the suspects used to call their victims for a meeting in a hotel and then flee with their valuables after offering them cold drinks laced with sedatives
(Representational image)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 11:12 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Three people, including two women, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating people after befriending them through a dating app.

Explaining their modus operandi, police said that the suspects used to call their victims for a meeting in a hotel and then flee with their valuables after offering them cold drinks laced with sedatives.

The suspects were identified as Vinod Kumar, 27, from Garhmukteshwar in Hapur, Pooja Sharma, 24, from Muradnagar in Ghaziabad and Poonam Mahto, 25, a native of West Bengal. They were presently living in a rented accommodation in Ghaziabad, police said.

Elamaran G, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that police received information about the suspects’ movement near Labour Chowk in Bhangel on Tuesday. “A team from Phase 2 police station reached the spot and arrested two women and a man. Police recovered some stolen valuables, including gold jewellery, ten debit/credit cards, four mobile phones, two sleeping pills, some sedatives and 4,200 cash from their possession,” said the additional DCP.

According to police, on January 8, the suspects contacted a resident of Noida Sector 82 and asked him to reach a hotel for a meeting. “The man reached the spot in his car. One of the women suspects then told the victim that she had to meet someone urgently. The woman borrowed the man’s car and left the spot. She did not return while the man kept waiting,” the officer said.

RELATED STORIES

On the basis of a complaint by the victim, a case was registered under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of IPC at Phase 2 police station.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, station house officer of Phase 2 police station, said the three suspects were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody. “Two more members of the gang are at large. An investigation shows that the stolen car is with them. We have launched a search to arrest them,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP