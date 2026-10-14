Noida to okay six-lane underpass for easing traffic around Parthala Chowk

The Noida authority is likely to finalise the detailed project report for a six-lane underpass at Parthala Bridge within a week, with plans to build an underpass beneath Parthala Chowk to ensure smooth flow of traffic for thousands of commuters who get stuck in daily jams, especially during peak hours.

Officials said that the Noida Authority chief executive officer, Krishna Karunesh, has approved this project, paving the way for the work to begin on the underpass. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times/ Representative)

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The proposed underpass beneath the Parthala Signature Bridge on the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway will be for commuters travelling between Chhijarsi and Sorkha.

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Officials said that the Noida Authority chief executive officer, Krishna Karunesh, has approved this project, paving the way for the work to begin on the underpass.

“The authority will build an underpass beneath the Parthala Signature Bridge on the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad road that is also known as the FNG Expressway. It will be constructed for commuting between Chhijarsi and Sorkha,” Karunesh said.

Officials said the work is likely to begin by the end of this year. They also said that the authority has made the decision to ease traffic pressure at Parthala Roundabout.

The authority has fast-tracked the project to construct a 6-lane underpass beneath the Parthala Signature Bridge.

The rationale

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said vehicular pressure at Parthala Roundabout is increasing continuously, forcing traffic police personnel to manually stop vehicles to manage traffic during morning and evening peak hours. They expect the pressure to increase further once the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway is completed, connecting Noida with Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said vehicular pressure at Parthala Roundabout is increasing continuously, forcing traffic police personnel to manually stop vehicles to manage traffic during morning and evening peak hours. They expect the pressure to increase further once the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway is completed, connecting Noida with Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

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Currently, the roundabout is a critical junction that connects the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on one side and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on the other.

According to Noida Authority General Manager A.K. Arora, the proposed underpass will be 710 meters long and 6 lanes wide, with three lanes each for to-and-fro movement.

"The underpass will also have provisions for two sumps and a pumping system for rainwater drainage. It will be constructed using Diaphragm Wall technology and cast-in-situ RCC construction. The diaphragm technique will ensure the stability of the surrounding land during construction," said Arora.

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The consultancy agency DIMTS will prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project. The DPR will then be vetted by IIT, Delhi before tenders are floated for construction.