Noida to rope in agency for report on safe city project

The Noida authority is likely to finalise by March-end the agency which will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) on its ‘Safe City’ project which aims to put the city under surveillance in order to improve the law and order situation, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said that the authority has floated a request for proposal (RFP) to invite bids from expert agencies for DPR. The authority is likely to hold a pre-bid meeting in the first week of February, officials said.

Under the ₹80 crore-Safe City project, the authority aims to put 450 key locations, including markets, government offices, outside metro stations and parks, under electronic surveillance by way of installing cameras. The projevt will be implemented by 2023-end.

“We have got a list of 450 spots from the police, where we need to install cameras,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer of Noida authority.

“Once these cameras will be installed, the authority will hand over the project to the police for monitoring,” said another Noida authority official.

Police officials said that a control room will be set up to monitor the spots under surveillance. “We will put all public spaces, including city markets, government offices, outside the city’s metro stations and parks under e-surveillance. We will make a control room to monitor these spots. Ambulances and police emergency help vehicles will be connected to provide immediate help in case of a crime in any area,” said a senior police official, requesting anonymity.