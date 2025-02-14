Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 10.16 °C, check weather forecast for February 14, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on February 14, 2025, is 23.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.16 °C and 27.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:09 PM. Noida weather update on February 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 15, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.67 °C and 28.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 192.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 15, 2025 23.56 Few clouds February 16, 2025 25.65 Overcast clouds February 17, 2025 27.09 Broken clouds February 18, 2025 28.03 Broken clouds February 19, 2025 27.36 Overcast clouds February 20, 2025 28.40 Few clouds February 21, 2025 26.83 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 14, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.68 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.86 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.01 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 29.9 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 27.42 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.46 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.