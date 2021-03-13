Noida: Woman catches ‘harasser’, slaps him; video of incident goes viral

Noida: A woman, who appeared to be in her early 20s, caught a man, who she alleged had harassed her on her way to work, and allegedly struck him multiple times while a crowd gathered around the duo, on Friday morning in Noida.

The purported incident, which passersby shot videos of on camera, took place near Sector 12 on the side of an unidentified road around 8:30am. The video was widely circulated on social media.

It is purported that she caught the man with the help of the public.

In the video, the woman could purportedly be seen telling bystanders that the man touched her inappropriately, following which she slapped him. She purportedly asked them to report the incident to the police and hand over the man to the police. Later, the man purportedly could be seen accepting his mistake and apologising to the woman. Following this, some people purportedly intervened and requested the woman to let the man go.

The Noida police said they took cognisance of the matter after the video went viral on social media platforms. Senior police officers said that “no complaint was filed at the local police station”.

“It appears that the incident took place in Noida Sector 12, but no one has approached us. A probe is underway to verify the authenticity of the video, and identify the parties involved. We will take action accordingly,” said assistant commissioner of police (zone 1) Rajneesh Verma.