Noida woman duped of 9.33L by man she met via wedding portal

Noida:

On June 23, in a police complaint, the woman, a divorced mother residing in Sector 36, stated that after coming into his contact in April, they started conversing over phone. (Representational image)

A 44-year-old woman in Noida was allegedly duped of ₹9.33 lakh by a man she met through a matrimonial website around two months ago, police said on Sunday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the police, the man allegedly claimed to a doctor, owning a 3BHK flat in Dallas, US, and promised to marry the woman. He allegedly also offered to help her son study abroad after her pending divorce proceedings in India concluded.

On June 23, in a police complaint, the woman, a divorced mother residing in Sector 36, stated that after coming into his contact in April, they started conversing over phone.

She stated that during a phone conversation, he claimed he was undergoing a financially difficult time. “I helped him by selling my gold jewellery as I didn’t have any cash with me. Lastly, he asked for ₹3 lakh more, so I decided to approach the police station,” she said in the FIR, seen by HT.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The woman in her complaint has now requested the police to verify the man’s authenticity. “If he is genuine, I would like to meet him and will continue with the marriage. But if he has a criminal background, I want the money be recovered,” reads the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman in her complaint has now requested the police to verify the man’s authenticity. “If he is genuine, I would like to meet him and will continue with the marriage. But if he has a criminal background, I want the money be recovered,” reads the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Between April and June, the woman transferred ₹9.33 lakh in multiple transactions. We have registered a case and efforts are on to trace the money trail,” said Vijay Singh Rana, station house officer, Cybercrime Branch, Noida.

“The woman was still insisting on transferring an additional ₹3 lakh, believing that the man was genuine. However, we somehow managed to counsel her not to pay, as he is a fraud,” the SHO added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Cybercrime Branch police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the IT Act, against the unidentified suspect.