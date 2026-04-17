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Noida workers' unrest: Action against 203 contractors labour law violations

Noida workers' unrest: Action against 203 contractors labour law violations

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 08:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Noida, Days after violent workers' protest in Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Friday initiated action to cancel licences of 203 contractors and blacklist firms across 24 factories for alleged violations of labour laws, officials said.

Noida workers' unrest: Action against 203 contractors labour law violations

The labour department has also directed the contractors to pay 1.16 crore as dues to workers.

Additional Labour Commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi said notices have been issued to contractors accused of depriving workers of statutory benefits, directing them to clear pending payments.

"Action is being taken to cancel licences, recover dues and blacklist firms of 203 contractors found violating labour laws. The remaining contractors are also being identified, and strict action will follow," they said.

Dwivedi added that the role of certain contractors whose workers were allegedly involved in vandalism during recent labour unrest is also under scrutiny.

The action follows labour tensions in Gautam Buddh Nagar over wage hike demands, after which a government-appointed high-level committee recommended a revision in wages.

They said prosecution will be initiated in court against those found violating payment norms.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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