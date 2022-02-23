Noida: Yeida approves DPR of pod taxi project

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Tuesday approved the detailed project report of ₹810 crore pod taxi project that is planned to connect the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar with the proposed film city site in Sector 21, officials said.

In March 2021, Yeida roped in the central government agency, Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRRC), to prepare a DPR of the pod taxi project aimed at boosting connectivity between the Jewar airport and the film city.

On Tuesday, Yeida and IPRRC officials held a meeting at the authority’s office in Sector Omega 1 and decided to float a tender to select an agency for building this project that is scheduled to be completed by September 2024.

According to the final DPR, there will be 12 stations on the 12km route connecting the two mega projects in the Yeida area. The draft DPR of the project had suggested 17 stations.

“We have reduced the stations as the layout of the airport has been changed. We added the industrial land of sectors 31 and 32 with airport to expand the aviation hub area. Accordingly, we have reduced the number of stations to 12 from 17. Now the DPR is finalised and we will approve it in our board meeting after March 10 when the election model code of conduct comes to an end,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The 12 stations on the route will be at film city, Rabupura village, Sector 34, junction of sectors 28 and 33, Toy Park, junction of sectors 29 and 32 (on 100m wide road), Apparel Park, Sector 29, junction of sectors 29 and 32 (on 75m wide road), MSME Park, and Handicraft Park.

“The route has been finalised that will be elevated at a height of 12m on the 100m road passing through sectors. We have planned the route through sectors so that the users can comfortably use the stations,” said Singh.

There will be a pod taxi service available at a frequency of 20 seconds at each station, said the officials, adding that the project is expected to witness 37,000 passengers daily who will be charged ₹8 per kilometre.

The officials said that the authority wants the pod taxi project to be completed by 2024 when the first phase of the Jewar airport is likely to be operational.

