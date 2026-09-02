Noida: 27-year-old man killed over suspected mobile theft; six held

Noida: Five people were arrested and a minor was detained on Tuesday for allegedly beating a 27-year-old man to death in Harola area of Noida’s Sector 5 while suspecting him to be a mobile phone thief, police officials said.

The victim, who had recently moved to Noida for a job from Hardoi district and lived nearby, was spotted in the suspects’ rented accommodation in Harola, Phase 1. (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, when the victim, who had recently moved to Noida for a job from Hardoi district and lived nearby, was spotted in the suspects’ rented accommodation in Harola, Phase 1, police said.

“The suspects assumed he had entered their premises to steal a phone. None of the people present there recognised him. When questioned, he got frightened. Believing him to be a thief, the group assaulted him, causing severe injuries all over his body. His uncle later rushed him to a hospital in Sector 39, where doctors declared him dead at around 2am,” said Amit Kumar Maan, SHO, Phase 1 police station.

Police identified all suspects as residents of Harola but hailing from Bihar. Two suspects aged 30, and 23, are from Supaul district, two others aged 48, and 19, are from Madhubani district; and one, aged 22, is from Ara district. The detained boy, aged 17, together with other suspects. All of them worked at nearby establishments

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Based on a complaint from the victim’s uncle, an FIR was registered under the BNS sections related to rioting, criminal intimidation, and punishment for murder among others, police said, adding further proceedings are underway, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on a complaint from the victim’s uncle, an FIR was registered under the BNS sections related to rioting, criminal intimidation, and punishment for murder among others, police said, adding further proceedings are underway, said officials. {{/usCountry}}