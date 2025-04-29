Menu Explore
Noida: Cop suspended after his brawl video goes viral; 3 others held

ByArun Singh
Apr 29, 2025 07:10 AM IST

During an argument, when someone allegedly asked the constable to go as he was in uniform, the constable got furious and removed his shirt, said an officer.

Noida: The Noida police on Monday suspended a police constable and arrested three others after a video of a fight—in which a shirtless constable was seen fighting in Noida’s Sector 126— surfaced on social media platforms, police said.

Police identified the constable as Sunny Kumar, who was transferred from the reserve police lines to the Noida Zone police line in Phase 1 around a week ago. (HT Photos (video grab))
Police identified the constable as Sunny Kumar, who was transferred from the reserve police lines to the Noida Zone police line in Phase 1 around a week ago. (HT Photos (video grab))

In the video, three to four people can be seen assaulting a police constable, who was also seen attacking others. Another police officer is seen grabbing the shirtless constable and trying to pacify the situation. HT, however, could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

Police identified the constable as Sunny Kumar, who was transferred from the reserve police lines to the Noida Zone police line in Phase 1 around a week ago.

“On Saturday around 10pm, when Sunny had gone to have dinner at a Dhaba (roadside eatery) in Bakhtawarpur in Sector 127, he spotted three to four people sitting outside a closed shop. When he questioned them about the reason for assembling outside the shop, one Arvind (single name) told him that the shop belonged to him and they were chatting,” said a senior police officer requesting anonymity.

“When Sunny asked them to leave the place, a verbal argument took place and the issue escalated. During the argument, when someone allegedly asked the constable to go as he was in uniform, the constable got furious and removed his shirt,” the officer said.

While they were quarrelling, another policeman spotted the incident and tried to pacify all in the fight.

“As we came to know about the fight, a case of assault and intentional insult was registered at Sector 126 police station, and constable Sunny was suspended. We have arrested three people—Arvind, Manish, and Sonu—and efforts are underway to identify and arrest others seen in the video,” said Noida’s additional deputy commissioner of police Sumit Shukla.

