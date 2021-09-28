Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to be barricaded on Tuesday night; here's why

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be blockaded on Tuesday night due to resurfacing and repair work on the carriageways, the Noida Authority informed. The decision was taken in the aftermath of a car crash earlier this month on the expressway near Sector 145 of the city.

The Noida Authority chief Ritu Mahesghwari chaired a review meeting to ensure all precautionary measures including barricading are put into place. During the nighttime, retro reflective boards will also be set up on the stretch to warn two-wheelers taking the route. Traffic around the busy Parthala Chowk will be diverted via service lanes towards Gaur City.

Commuters had complained that driving on the expressway had become especially difficult during peak evening hours for the past few days. The Noida Authority further stated that an alternative route will be provided through service lanes for those travelling from Sector 71 towards Gaur City.

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway was damaged after a car owner collided with a stationary road roller on the highway, resulting in one death. The accident had caused a huge traffic jam on the busy route.