Noida: Man held for duping with fake railway jobs 

A 49-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of offering jobs at the Indian Railways in Noida, police said adding that he duped around 10 people in the last six months charging around ₹7.5 lakh per person. He was nabbed after a Meerut resident Gyanendra Singh filed a complaint on Sunday about a man who duped him of over ₹ 1.71 lakh on the pretext of providing a licence for a pistol and a government job for his relative in Indian Railways. (Representational image)

Police identified the suspect as Prashant Kumar, a resident of Baraula, Sector 49, Noida and a post-graduate.

He was nabbed after a Meerut resident Gyanendra Singh filed a complaint on Sunday about a man who duped him of over ₹1.71 lakh on the pretext of providing a licence for a pistol and a government job for his relative in Indian Railways, said Avdesh Pratap Singh, SHO, Sector 63, Noida.

Singh, who runs a business processing outsourcing (BPO) at G Block of Sector 63 to make cards for a government bank, told police that suspect Kumar approached him in November 2024 and identified himself as the Travelling Ticket Examiner of Indian Railways and identified himself via a fake ID, the SHO said.

“Kumar called Singh to check vacancies for his acquaintances at BPO. As Kumar posted himself as a government employee, Singh entertained him and saved his mobile number,” said the SHO, adding that later Kumar visited Singh and asked him to arrange a pistol’s licence.

Kumar assured Singh that he would get one and took ₹71,000. Later, Kumar offered him a job in the railway, and charged ₹1 lakh more for it. But after months, when Singh did not get any licence or a job-related paper, he approached police on Sunday.

Explaining Kumar’s modus operandi, DCP (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy, said “After taking ₹1 lakh in advance, he used to block the numbers. Recently he also duped a Delhi-based man of ₹4 lakh for assuring them to employ their four family members in railways,” he said.

A case under sections 316 (criminal breach of trust), 319 (cheating by personation), 318 (cheating), and 336 (forgery) of BNS was registered at Sector 63 police station and further investigation is underway, officers said.