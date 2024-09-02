Noida: Residents protest against maintenance hike by builder in Sector 137

Fed up with the arbitrary actions of their builder, residents of Paramount Floraville society in Sector 137 of Noida staged a protest by laying siege to the builder’s maintenance office on Monday, and protested against the unauthorised hike in maintenance fee. The builder recently raised the maintenance fee from ₹ 2 per square foot to ₹ 2.40, promising to improve facilities. Now, the maintenance charges have been further hiked to ₹ 2.64 per square foot, said a resident. (HT Photo)

The builder recently raised the maintenance fee from ₹2 per square foot to ₹2.40, promising to improve facilities and increase their employee salaries. The builder is diverting the funds to other projects, alleged Rajesh Kumar Yadav, a resident of Paramount Floraville.

“Now, the maintenance charges have been further hiked to ₹2.64 per square foot, prompting us to protest,” he added.

Issues such as poor security, inadequate maintenance of greenery, and substandard housekeeping have become major concerns in the absence of an apartment owners association (AOA), residents alleged.

“Despite collecting a significant amount as maintenance charges, the builder has neglected basic services leading to a decline in the overall quality of life in the society. Security has been a major point of concern,” said Subhash Khattar, another resident in his 60s.

“The maintenance of greenery has significantly deteriorated. Housekeeping has also suffered, with irregular cleaning schedules and poor hygiene standards leaving residents dissatisfied,” said Lakshmi Sharma, a resident in her 40s.

Residents said a legal notice has been sent to the builder over the alleged unfair increase in maintenance charges. If the builder does not comply with the demands, residents said, they will file a lawsuit.

Munesh Sharma, technical head, Paramount Floraville, said: “No incident of protest has come to our knowledge and there was no agitation at the society.”

According to residents, Paramount Floraville in Sector 137 has around 3,000 residents.

The residents also want new AOA for improved services, citing the builder’s failure to provide satisfactory facilities.

“Our previous AOA was de-registered (in 2019 by the deputy registrar) in unclear circumstances, and we’ve been fighting in the high court ever since. We need an active AOA to address our concersn,” said Abhisht Kusum Gupta, a resident.