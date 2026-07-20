Noida’s Botanical Garden emerges DMRC’s busiest Metro station

NOIDA: Botanical Garden metro station located in Noida has emerged as the busiest station in the Delhi Metro network surpassing the Kashmere Gate metro station which was on the first spot in terms of the passenger footfall earlier, said officials.

The Botanical Garden station that connects the Blue Line and Magenta Line, saw an average daily footfall of 271,000 passengers in June, ahead of the Kashmere Gate’s 257,000, the DMRC said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The interchange station -- Botanical Garden, which connects the Blue Line and Magenta Line, saw an average daily footfall of 271,000 passengers in June 2026, ahead of the Kashmere Gate’s 257,000, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Sunday in a statement.

Rajiv Chowk, another major interchange station in Delhi, stood third with an average daily footfall of 211,000, it added.

Noida Metro officials said that the Botanical Garden’s ridership is expected to increase further once it is connected with Aqua Line to Sector 142.

The Aqua Line project has already received clearance from the Uttar Pradesh state and the Centre, and a tender has been issued to hire a developer that will be engaged in this corridor’s construction, said officials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Once the agency is finalised, the work will begin at the ground. Obviously the passenger influx is set to get increased once the new Aqua Line will become operational,” said Kranti Shekhar Singh, executive director of the Noida Metro rail corporation in a statement issued on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Once the agency is finalised, the work will begin at the ground. Obviously the passenger influx is set to get increased once the new Aqua Line will become operational,” said Kranti Shekhar Singh, executive director of the Noida Metro rail corporation in a statement issued on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In June, the Botanical Garden handled 8.14 million passengers, compared with 7.71 million at the Kashmere Gate and 6.35 million at Rajiv Chowk, said Noida metro officials.

For years, Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk dominated the list of the metro network’s busiest stations because of their interchange facilities and central location. However, now the commuter movement is gradually shifting towards Noida as employment centres, residential sectors and regional connectivity continue to expand, the officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They said the rise in Botanical Garden’s ridership reflects its growing importance as a regional transport hub for Noida. The station serves as the key interchange between Blue Line and Magenta Line, making it the primary gateway for thousands of commuters travelling daily between Delhi and Noida, said officials.

While the Blue Line connects Noida commuters to Rajiv Chowk, Dwarka and several other parts of Delhi, the Magenta Line offers direct access to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and south Delhi, said officials.

This dual connectivity has significantly increased passenger movement through the Botanical Garden station. The station also acts as a major gateway for office-goers working along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, said Noida Metro officials.

Every morning, thousands of commuters arriving from Delhi disembark at Botanical Garden and use shuttle services and app-based cabs to reach corporate offices located in Sectors 125, 126, 127, 132, 135, 142 and other business districts along the expressway, they said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Supporting infrastructure has further strengthened the station’s popularity, said officials.

A multi-level parking facility, which can accommodate 7000 vehicles, enables commuters to park their vehicles and continue their journey by metro, encouraging park-and-ride travel. The station also has a strong last-mile connectivity network, with a large fleet of app-based taxis, bike taxis, auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws readily available throughout the day, said officials.

In addition, several kiosks, convenience stores and food stalls cater to daily commuters, making the station more commuter-friendly, the officials added.

HT’s attempt to contact the Delhi Metro officials for a comment did not elicit any response till the story going into print.