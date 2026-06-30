Noida’s Deer Park to open in December

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday said that it has decided to open its first dedicated Deer Park by December-end that is being developed on a 30-acre wildlife zone inside the city’s Biodiversity Park in Sector 91.

The Deer Park, being developed inside the Biodiversity Park, will house nine species of deer, who will be kept in specially designed enclosures. It will also feature a variety of bird species. (HT Archive)

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According to officials, the project, with a budget of ₹40 crore, is designed as a mini-zoo in line with the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) norms.

The Deer Park will house nine species of deer, who will be kept in specially designed enclosures. It will also feature a variety of bird species. Presently, a boundary wall has been developed to separate the Deer Park from the Biodiversity Park, while enclosures are being set up, they said.

Talking to HT, Anand Mohan Singh, deputy director (horticulture), Noida authority, said, “The work of enclosures have started at the project as we aim to make a pathway in the park. Following this, other facilities like reception, ticket counters, vet clinic, etc. will be made. We have a target to open it by December end this year, as the work will be completed by then.”

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the deer for the Park will be sourced from zoos in Lucknow, Delhi, Assam, Kanpur, Mysuru, while some rescued deer from the Noida airport area will also be relocated here. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the deer for the Park will be sourced from zoos in Lucknow, Delhi, Assam, Kanpur, Mysuru, while some rescued deer from the Noida airport area will also be relocated here. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition, several African species, including Springbok, Impala, Wildebeest and Lesser Kudu, are proposed to be imported for the park, said officials.

The Park will feature nine different types of deer, including Mouse Deer, Hog Deer, Swamp Deer, Indian Antelopes, African Antelopes, Spotted Deer, Sambar Deer and Barking Deer, said officials.

Apart from becoming a new recreational destination for families, the facility is expected to boost wildlife conservation, environmental education while enhancing Noida’s urban biodiversity and expanding its green public spaces, said officials.

Aimed to function as a conservation and education centre, the Deer Park will offer guided tours, interpretive signage, workshops and interactive exhibits, promoting awareness about biodiversity and habitat protection. The facility will also support scientific research on deer behaviour, ecology and conservation strategies, said officials.

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Once the project is ready, the Authority will give final touches to open it, said officials.

For the project, two retired Indian Forest Service officers have been appointed as wildlife planning experts. Under their guidance, approval for the Deer Park was obtained from the CZA, said officials.

Notably, the Sector 91-located 75-acre Biodiversity Park is known for its natural landscape zones. It is home to over 100 species of native plants, over 120 species of medicinal herbs, and several other varieties of vegetation, said officials.