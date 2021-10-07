Noise pollution, PM10 levels much higher than average in Kaushambi township

The UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) conducted a five-day special pollution monitoring drive from September 17 to September 21 at three locations of Kaushambi and found high levels of noise pollution and also particulate matter 10 (PM10) in the township.

The exercise was carried out at Kaushambi police post, near Meenakshi Hospital and Panchmani apartments on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), where members of the Kaushambi Apartments Residents Welfare Association (Karwa) are contesting a petition with regard to the air and noise pollutions in the township.

According to official figures, the five-day average PM10 levels were 119.688 micrograms per cubic metre (mpcm), 145.364 mpcm and 80.004 mpcm at the three locations, respectively, and higher than the standard limit of 100mpcm of PM10.

Officials said the results of the PM2.5 levels for all five days could not be obtained properly due to some technical issues.

Data obtained by the pollution board showed that the average daytime noise levels were 71.96 decibels at Kaushambi police post (commercial zone), 70.87 decibels near Meenakshi hospital (silence zone) and 66.73 decibels at Panchmani apartments (residential), respectively.

The daytime standard noise levels at commercial, silence and residential zones is 65 decibels, 50 decibels and 55 decibels, respectively.

On the other hand, the night time noise pollution levels were also high with Kaushambi police post recording 68.07 decibels against the average of 55 decibels for a commercial zone, 61.94 decibels near Meenakshi hospital against the standard 40 decibels in silent zones and 56.40 decibels at Panchmani apartments, 11 decibels higher than 45 decibels that is the average for residential areas.

“The PM2.5 levels could not be ascertained due to some technical issues. The hospital area also has residential and commercial establishments nearby. So, it can be considered a mixed zone. There was some rainfall on the days we were monitoring the air and noise pollution levels. The higher levels of PM10 could be the result of infrastructure works going on near Kaushmabi,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB.

“For other pollution related issues, different departments are taking up measures as directed under the environmental management plan for the township. Another round of special monitoring is underway this week. All the results will be compiled and submitted before the tribunal with reasons,” he added.

The Kaushambi township comprises 22 high-rise residential towers and is adjacent to Delhi’s Anand Vihar border. It is just opposite to the inter-state bus terminus at Kaushambi and Sahibabad Site IV Industrial Area.

In its order on August 23, while hearing Karwa’s petition, the NGT directed the divisional commissioner (Meerut), the district magistrate of Ghaziabad, the SSP of Ghaziabad and the regional officer of UP pollution control board, to personally appear for the hearings.

“We have been contesting petitions against the Ghaziabad agencies since 2015 and it is now that they have started implementing the directions. We will assess their works in the long term and apprise the court. Ghaziabad city is already high on pollution levels and ours is also a hotspot in terms of pollution. The PM10 and PM2.5 levels are already high here,” said V K Mittal, president of Karwa.