Only 25 beat officers in Greater Noida west against 100 promised by police in 2020, reveals RTI

There are only 25 beat police officers at Greater Noida west’s Bisrakh police station against the 100 promised by the Gautam Budh Nagar Commissionerate when it launched the beat policing system in 2020, a Right to Information (RTI) query has revealed. Bisrakh police station has more than 25 high-rise residential societies in its jurisdiction.

Beat officers are deployed in certain areas for a specific time every day to meet residents and shopkeepers and strengthen the police network. (HT Archvie)

In response to the RTI query, the Bisrakh Police Station said on February 23 that 47 beat officers were appointed in 2020.

Rambadan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), said, “Beat police officers are often deputed for duty in other districts as and when required, which is why there are fewer beat officers at Bisrakh police station. However, we are soon going to get adequate number of beat police officers. Currently, the central Noida zone has 174 beat police officers.” Greater Noida West comes under central Noida zone.

Beat officers are deployed in certain areas for a specific time every day to meet residents and shopkeepers and strengthen the police network. On the basis of their inputs, the police can act swiftly and preemptively respond to criminal acts. They are equipped with body-worn cameras, bike and a wireless set.

The RTI query was filed by Manish Kumar, a resident of Supertech Ecovillage-1 and a member of the Noida Extension Flat Owners’ Welfare Association (NEFOWA), in February.

“Residents of Greater Noida west have been very concerned about rising incidents of crime in 2022-23. We don’t see many police patrols in the area. Residents felt that beat policing, which was started with much promise in 2020, was not being implemented as it should have been. So, I decided to file an RTI request seeking information on the beat policing project,” said Kumar.

The RTI response revealed that 22 beat bikes, 22 wireless sets and 22 body-worn cameras were sent from Bisrakh Police Station to Surajpur Police Station, while 25 beat bikes were being used in patrolling.

The central Noida zone has eight police stations with 37 police posts. Bisrakh police station alone has 14 police posts.

Senior officers did not provide data on beat police officers for other zones of the commissionerate when asked.

