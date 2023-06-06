Over 15,000 residents affected due to erratic water supply at Noida high-rise

Over 15,000 residents of Paras Tierea apartments in Sector 137 have been suffering due to erratic water supply since the past five days, after the society maintenance was handed over from the developer to the apartment owners’ association (AOA), residents said on Monday.

“Since June 1, while some towers are getting water supply, others aren’t. A few flats are getting supply in the kitchen, but not in the bathroom. We have been facing such issues since the past five days. The AOA members have assured us that the problems are being fixed but the supply by the Noida authority is of low pressure,” said Nitin Gupta, a resident of the society.

Apart from water woes, residents said other operations of the society too are affected since the transfer of maintenance, including elevators, garbage disposal and security system.

“Elevators in several towers are not functioning properly; the garbage disposal system is affected; and the security staff of the society has been reduced,” added Shreya Kashyap, another resident of the society.

The society has a total of 3,954 flats in a total of 32 towers, in which about 15,000 people reside.

AOA president col Ramesh Kumar Gautam (retired) alleged that Paras Buildtech, the developer of the society, has refused to provide training of the new maintenance staff after the handover.

“The builder gave the AOA the handover but did not allow training of the new maintenance staff by the old staff which led to issues in the operations of the society. Moreover, the builder has damaged several apparatus because of which water supply has been disrupted. We are now fixing all these issues and water supply will be restored soon. Noida authority officials have also directed the builder to help resolve the issues,” said Gautam.

On the other hand, a spokesperson from Paras Buildtech said it was the AOA which declined their suggestions for a smooth transition. “The technical agency that was responsible for taking care of facilities earlier at Paras Tierra was changed by the currently appointed AOA team . The AOA declined our suggestions for facilitating a smooth transition. As a result ,the previous agency personnel who were technically proficient had to hand over the maintenance responsibilities of common areas and day-to-day operations to the new agency appointed by the AOA team. The decline in the quality of maintenance services is due to lack of technical expertise of the new agency appointed by the current RWA,” the spokesperson said.

On Sunday, a few residents protested against the AOA following which officials of Noida authority reached the spot and provided residents with water tankers.

RP Singh, deputy general manager, Noida authority, said the matter is a society-builder dispute. “We have provided three water tankers to residents to help them out in the crisis. However, the whole matter is an internal dispute. Officials of Noida authority went to the spot on Sunday and tried to mediate between the AOA and the builder. We have directed the builder to get the issue resolved within the next 10 to 15 days,” said Singh.

To this, the builder’s spokesperson said, “Our team has put forward a persistent suggestion to retain the earlier agency to maintain the standard of maintenance of the society.”

