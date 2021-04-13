Home / Cities / Noida News / Over 2,100 penalised for not wearing face mask: Noida Police
Amid a surge in cases of Covid-19, the district police is now carrying out announcements in public places and patrolling crowded places to raise awareness about the situation.
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 10:22 AM IST
As many as 2,172 people were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for not wearing face mask in public place, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Challans were also issued to owners of 1,624 vehicles for flouting Covid-19 protocols and traffic rules, the police said, adding five vehicles were impounded in the action.

Amid a surge in cases of Covid-19, the district police is now carrying out announcements in public places and patrolling crowded places to raise awareness about the situation.

“As many as 2,172 people who were found without face masks in public places were issued challans and 2.17 lakh collected from them in fines,” a police spokesperson said.

“Action was taken under Section 188 (disobeying government order) against 91 people and FIRs were lodged in 28 such cases,” the official added.

Challans were issued against owners of 1,624 vehicles and 1.59 lakh was collected from them in fines while five vehicles impounded, the police said.

