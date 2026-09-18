Over 650 end-of-life vehicles seized in Gautam Budh Nagar amid pollution crackdown

GREATER NOIDA: More than 650 end-of-life vehicles have been seized in Gautam Budh Nagar district and handed over to registered vehicle scrapping facilities (RVSFs) as part of a crackdown on ageing and polluting vehicles in Delhi-NCR, officials said.

The district transport department said enforcement teams are checking vehicles at major intersections, expressways and internal roads. (HT Photos)

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The action covers diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old, which are not allowed to operate in Delhi-NCR under the applicable restrictions, officials said.

The district transport department said enforcement teams are checking vehicles at major intersections, expressways and internal roads.

“Diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles more than 15 years old are prohibited from operating in Delhi-NCR in view of measures aimed at controlling air pollution and protecting the environment,” said Dr Udit Narayan Pandey, assistant regional transport officer (enforcement), Gautam Budh Nagar.

Pandey added, “More than 650 vehicles found violating the restrictions have been handed over to authorised RVSFs, where they are being processed for scrapping in accordance with the prescribed procedure.”

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{{^usCountry}} The seized vehicles include cars, SUVs and commercial vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The seized vehicles include cars, SUVs and commercial vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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He said restriction also apply to parking such vehicles at public places. “The transport department’s enforcement teams are continuously carrying out checking and enforcement action across the district,” Pandey said.

The drive is part of measures to control vehicular emissions and air pollution in the NCR. Gautam Budh Nagar, which is a part of the NCR, sees a deterioration in air quality, particularly during the autumn and winter months.

The department has asked owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years not to drive them on public roads or park them at public places. Vehicles found violating the restrictions will face action, said officials.

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Owners whose vehicles are handed over to an authorised RVSF are entitled to the applicable scrap value and will receive a Certificate of Deposit (CoD). Subject to applicable rules, the certificate can be used to claim road-tax concessions when purchasing a new vehicle, along with any additional benefits offered by vehicle manufacturers, officials added.

Owners of vehicles approaching the prescribed age limit can obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the department before the vehicle reaches the limit and transfer it to a state or district where the corresponding age-based restriction does not apply, subject to the prescribed rules and procedures.

“The drive will continue to ensure effective compliance with the rules and to support measures for prevention of air pollution and environmental protection,” the department said.