Noida: A review meeting of the District Fee Regulatory Committee (DFRC) was held on Tuesday, following complaints over school fee hikes. However, parents questioned its timing, saying that the academic session had already begun.

The committee warned of penalties, including refund, fine up to ₹ 1 lakh for first-time violations and ₹ 5 lakh for repeat offences. Continued violations could lead to cancellation of recognition or affiliation. (HT Archive)

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Officials said the fee hike for 2026–27 has been fixed at 7.23%, based on 5% plus the consumer price index (CPI). Schools were also directed not to force parents to buy books, uniforms, shoes or other materials from specific vendors.

Yatendar Kasana, president of the All Noida School Parents Association, alleged widespread violations. “Many schools have increased fees arbitrarily, some by 10% or more. Excess amount should be refunded or adjusted,” he said.

District magistrate Medha Roopam, district inspector of schools (DIOS) Rajesh Kumar Singh, chief treasury officer Shikha Gupta, chartered accountant Pradeep Goyal, Seema Rai, principal of Delhi Public School, Greater Noida, and parent representative Prashant Singh from Amity International School were present during the meeting.

“Fee increases should remain within the prescribed limit. A complaint should be filed if any school is charging more,” DIOS Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} The committee warned of penalties, including refund, fine up to ₹1 lakh for first-time violations and ₹5 lakh for repeat offences. Continued violations could lead to cancellation of recognition or affiliation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee warned of penalties, including refund, fine up to ₹1 lakh for first-time violations and ₹5 lakh for repeat offences. Continued violations could lead to cancellation of recognition or affiliation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Parents, however, said the meeting had little impact. “What is the point of holding such a meeting after the session has already started? Most schools had already collected revised fees. Planning should have been done in January or February,” said Ajay Pandey, a parent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parents, however, said the meeting had little impact. “What is the point of holding such a meeting after the session has already started? Most schools had already collected revised fees. Planning should have been done in January or February,” said Ajay Pandey, a parent. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Parents also alleged that schools continue to push them towards specific vendors for books and uniforms. “There is no written circular, but in practice, you are directed to certain shops. Everything is pre-packaged and a set of books can cost around ₹10,000,” Pandey said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parents also alleged that schools continue to push them towards specific vendors for books and uniforms. “There is no written circular, but in practice, you are directed to certain shops. Everything is pre-packaged and a set of books can cost around ₹10,000,” Pandey said. {{/usCountry}}

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“In private schools, if you raise concerns, they often say why don’t we put our child in a government school,’” said Brajesh Sharma, another parent .

Singh said a circular was issued in March under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act, 2018, directing schools to ensure transparency and appropriateness in fee determination, in line with prescribed norms. The circular, he added, had been communicated to schools at least twice.

“If there are any complaints regarding fee hikes, they can be brought before the committee,” Singh said. However, officials did not disclose details when asked whether any complaints had been received formally.

Asheesh Sharma, executive member of the District-Gautam Buddha Nagar Collegium of the Independent Self-Financed Schools Association (ISSA), said, “Fee hikes are strictly regulated by the government formula, and no school can increase fees arbitrarily. As for additional books and other school items, nothing should be forced, and I fully agree with the DFRC guidelines.”

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