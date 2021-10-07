Permission mandatory for political events, burning of effigies in Ghaziabad

A day after Ghaziabad district magistrate RK Singh extended prohibitory orders till November 30 in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, he issued an amended order on Wednesday (October 6) saying that “political processions or carrying and burning of effigies by any political party will not be allowed in the district without the administration’s permission”, officials said on Thursday.

Members of political parties are also barred from holding assemblies or events, or carrying or burning effigies of members or leaders of opposite political parties without prior permission from the administration, they added.

According to the latest prohibitory order, five or more persons will not be allowed to gather at a public place, and a person cannot give speeches -- verbal, written or through any public address system -- which may hurt sentiments of any group or caste.

“The district magistrate has extended the prohibitory order, and according to the new order any event -- Ramlila, Durga Puja, protests, or public gatherings/events among others -- will not be allowed in the district without the permission of the district administration... The latest order will be applicable till November 30, 2021, and it has been issued to ensure that law and order is maintained,” said Vipin Kumar, additional district magistrate (city).

According to the order, people are also barred from organising events at houses or public places without the administration’s permission. It has also directed the “admins of WhatsApp and other social media groups to ensure that nobody posts any unverified information in groups, and if they must inform the officials concerned in case of violations”. Political groups and people concerned are also barred from putting up banners, posters, etc., at electricity and telephone line poles.

This order, with additional conditions, also came into effect as “there has been a major political backlash after eight persons, including four farmers, died during a violent protest in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 (on Sunday)”. Representatives of various political parties have been protesting against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh, and have been conducting various political events ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

In Ghaziabad, the farmers protesting against the three controversial farm laws at the UP-Gate were also angered by the developments in Lakhimpur Kheri, and their leaders have come to the district following the unfortunate incident. On October 4 (on Monday), farmers and supporters of opposition parties staged demonstrations at the district headquarters in Ghaziabad.

The violence in Lakhimpur Kheri has opposition parties up in arms, and they have been attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state and at the Centre, demanding justice for the farmers who were killed during the Sunday violence.

Farmers claim that a car from convoy belonging to Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish ran over protesters who were coming back after holding a demonstration against the Centre’s three farm laws, in Tikonia area on October 3. The minister has denied the allegations, and instead claimed that the protesters started pelting stones due to which the driver of the car lost balance and the incident took place.