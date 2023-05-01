Plot allottees to stage protest against Yeida if demands not met

Plot allottees in Yamuna authority sectors have complained of the lack of basic facilities, including roads, sewer lines, drains, and water supply, even a decade after allotment. The plot allottees have expressed their concerns to Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) and have requested prompt action. If their issues are not resolved soon, they have warned of a potential protest against Yeida.

Yeida had allotted industrial plots of various sizes under the YEA-2013 open-ended scheme. (Photo for representation)

Yeida had allotted industrial plots of various sizes under the YEA-2013 open-ended scheme, but possession has not been provided for all plots due to court cases filed by farmers.

According to officials, the land meant for industries has allegedly been grabbed by villagers.

The president of the Yamuna Expressway Entrepreneur Association, Rishabh Nigam, said, “Despite our repeated demands, Yeida has failed to address our issues in the last ten years. Now we have decided to protest if Yeida will not give us the option to resolve our issues.”

The secretary of the Yamuna Expressway Entrepreneur Association, Imran Ghani, said that there was an utter lack of basic facilities even in pockets where registry or lease deeds of 944 plots have taken place. The plot allottees have demanded timelines from Yeida on when they will build internal and peripheral roads, remove encroachments, and provide water supply, drainage systems, and other facilities.

Yeida’s chief executive officer, Arun Vir Singh, said that half of the plots had been given possession to the allottees, and work had begun on developing civic facilities. He also assured that Yeida would address all issues faced by the allottees soon. Yeida officials met residential plot allottees in sector 18 on Monday and assured them of addressing their issues related to the development in residential sectors 18 and 22, officials associated with the matter said.

