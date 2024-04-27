Police arrest Greater Noida-based gangster Ravi Kana, his aide from Delhi

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida police on Saturday arrested Greater-Noida based gangster and scrap dealer Ravi Kana and his friend and aide Kajal Jha from Delhi’s IGI Airport on Friday after they were deported from Thailand, officials said on Saturday. (HT Photo/Sourced)

The development comes three months after Kana was booked under charges of gangrape by the Noida police following which charges under the Gangster Act were also invoked against him and 15 others, for allegedly being involved in illegal activities in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad for over two decades.

During the last three months, over 15 of Kana’s associates have been arrested by the police, including his wife Madhu Nagar. Further, the police have also attached property worth Rs.250 crore of all members of the gang, including Rs.120 crore belonging to Kana, over the last three months, officials said.

According to Greater Noida deputy commissioner of police (DCP) SM Khan, Kana and Jha were held by the Interpol in Bangkok on Thursday following which they were deported to India.

“In January, a lookout circular and a red corner notice was issued against Kana to prevent him from fleeing the country. However, it was later revealed through intelligence that Kana had already fled the country. Following inputs from intelligence sources, call records and interrogation of Kana’s arrested associates, including his wife, his location was traced to Bangkok,” said the DCP.

As a result, the Noida police commissionerate wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the absconding suspect, and information was exchanged regarding his whereabouts, he added.

“The CBI further informed the Interpol following which he was held on Thursday from Bangkok, along with his friend Kajal Jha, who is also booked in the Gangster Act,” said the DCP.

On Friday, Greater Noida police received communication from the immigration authorities that Kana and Jha had been deported following which a police team reached the Delhi airport and took him into custody, the DCP added.

“They were brought to the Knowledge Park police station and interrogated on Friday night. On Saturday morning, the two were produced before the magistrate at the district court in Greater Noida and sent to judicial custody,” said Khan.

42-year-old Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kana alias Ravindra Singh is a resident of Dadupur village in Greater Noida. He has been accused of running a scrap business by threatening the scrap dealers with consequences and robbing them of scrap before selling it in the market at profitable prices. His friend Kajal Jha (30), a resident of Delhi, is also accused of being involved in criminal activities with him.

Kana is the brother of Harendra Pradhan alias Harendra Nagar, who also had several cases of murder and extortion registered against him in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. He was shot dead at a wedding ceremony in February 2015. Another dreaded gangster, Sundar Bhati, was convicted of his murder by the district court in Surajpur in 2023.

Police said Kana has been lodged in the Luksar district jail, Greater Noida, on Saturday.

“Kana’s security is also a matter of concern for the police as members of the rival Sundar Bhati gang, that killed Kana’s brother Harendra Pradhan in 2015, are also lodged in the same jail. Kana will be lodged in a high-security barrack of the jail due to this,” said Khan.